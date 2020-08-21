Unlock 3.0 rules for Maharashtra: What is allowed, what is not

In view of the rising coronavirus cases, the Maharashtra government extended the lockdown in the state till August 31. The news came after the Central government on July 29 issued new guidelines for Unlock 3.0. A notification issued by Chief Secretary Sanjay Kumar said the decision has been taken as an "emergency step to prevent and contain" the spread of COVID-19.

Let us take a look at what will be allowed in Maharashtra from August 1:

>> Any COVID-19 patient aged above 50 years will have to be moved to a COVID-care centre.

>> Any person with comorbidity will have to be admitted to a hospital if detected with COVID-19, irrespective of their age and symptom.

>> Malls and market complexes without theatres, food courts and restaurants will be operational between 9 am and 7 pm from August 5.

>> Kitchens of food courts and restaurants will be allowed to operate in the malls where only home delivery will be permitted.

>> Outdoor non-team sports like golf courses, outdoor firing range, outdoor gymnastics, tennis, outdoor badminton and malkhamb will be allowed with physical distancing and sanitation measures from August 5

>> Wearing of masks will be compulsory in (public) transport system

>> Unrestricted movement will be allowed only for attending place of work which are open and for medical reasons

>> Night curfew has been lifted.

>> Movement of people will be allowed in the following manner:

# Taxi/Cab/aggregators: only essential 1 + 3# Rickshaw: 1 + 2# Four-wheeler: 1 + 3

# Two-wheeler: 1 + 1 with helmet and mask

>> Barber shops, spa, salons, and beauty parlours have been allowed to operate with certain stipulations since June 25.

What is not allowed in Maharashtra:

>> Schools, colleges and coaching institutions will remain closed till August 31, 2020.

>> Cinema halls, swimming pools, entertainment parks, theatres, bars, auditoriums, assembly halls and similar places.

>> Social/ political/ sports/ entertainment/ academic/ cultural/ religious functions and other large congregations.

>> Swimming pools will not be allowed to operate.

>> Large public gatherings and congregations will continue to remain prohibited, and marriage-related gatherings will have only up to 50 guests, it said. The maximum number of persons allowed at funerals will be 20.

With 9,211 new patients being detected on July 29, the number of COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra crossed the 4 lakh mark. 7,478 patients were discharged from hospitals, taking the number of recovered cases in the state to 2,39,755. Maharashtra now has 1,46,129 active cases.