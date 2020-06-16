App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Jun 16, 2020 02:36 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Unlock 1.0 | Why are fuel prices rapidly increasing?

Oil retailers have cumulatively increased petrol and diesel rates prices by Rs 5.47 and Rs 5.8, respectively, in the past 10 days.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image: Pixabay
Representative image: Pixabay

Even as parts of India continue to be in a partial lockdown to deal with the sudden surge in coronavirus cases, petrol and diesel prices have been steadily rising in the country.

Agency reports suggest that oil retailers have cumulatively increased petrol and diesel rates prices by Rs 5.47 and Rs 5.8, respectively, in the past 10 days. This sudden and drastic surge in prices has puzzled many consumers, especially since it comes at a time when crude oil rate has fallen to $35-$40 a barrel.

For live updates on coronavirus, click here

Close

For the tenth day in a row, oil marketing companies (OMCs) have increased fuel prices, with one litre of petrol retailing for Rs 76.73 in Delhi – the national capital, and Rs 83.62 in Mumbai – the financial capital. Diesel prices have sky-rocketed too, with one litre costing Rs 75.19 in Delhi and Rs 73.75 in Mumbai as on June 16.

related news

But, why are fuel prices suddenly so high?

The Centre imposed a cap on fuel prices and hiked excise duty after the nationwide coronavirus-induced lockdown was imposed, to shore up additional finances at a time other revenue streams were choked. To regain the losses incurred during the 82-day lockdown period, OMCs have been increasing fuel prices every day since June 7.

To follow our full coverage on coronavirus, click here

Thus, it is safe to say here that the main reason behind the steep fuel price hike is the increased excise duty. In May alone, the Centre increased the excise duty on one litre of petrol by Rs 10 and one litre of diesel by Rs 13. Of this, Rs 8 would account for the road and infrastructure cess, and the rest would be for special additional excise duty.

For the longest time, the OMCs had refrained from increasing fuel prices, especially given the low demand in the country due to restricted mobility. However, as travel restrictions are being gradually eased, fuel demand has revived, and the oil companies are cashing in on it by passing on the impact of the hike in excise duty to the end consumers.


Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Join the Moneycontrol Rule the New Normal powered by Lenovo webinar on the 18th of June. REGISTER NOW!

First Published on Jun 16, 2020 02:36 pm

tags #Central excise duty on petrol #coronavirus #fuel price hike #oil marketing companies (OMCs) #Reopening India #Unlock 1.0

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Unlock 1.0 | As restrictions ease, COVID-19 cases on the rise in many tier-2 cities: Report

Unlock 1.0 | As restrictions ease, COVID-19 cases on the rise in many tier-2 cities: Report

Centre expects June exports to match pre-coronavirus levels: Report

Centre expects June exports to match pre-coronavirus levels: Report

India's fuel demand reaches 80-85% of pre-COVID levels

India's fuel demand reaches 80-85% of pre-COVID levels

most popular

Coronavirus in India: COVID-19 cases climb to 3.4 lakh; death toll nears 10,000

Coronavirus in India: COVID-19 cases climb to 3.4 lakh; death toll nears 10,000

Coronavirus pandemic | USFDA revokes emergency use status of hydroxychloroquine drug touted by Trump for COVID-19

Coronavirus pandemic | USFDA revokes emergency use status of hydroxychloroquine drug touted by Trump for COVID-19

Zydus Cadila gets USFDA approval to market generic version of Deferasirox tablets

Zydus Cadila gets USFDA approval to market generic version of Deferasirox tablets

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.