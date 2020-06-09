Unlock 1.0 rules for Meghalaya: What is allowed, what is not

The Meghalaya government has announced a slew of relaxations to the lockdown measures, in keeping with the “Unlock 1.0” guidelines issued by the Centre.

While certain curbs continue to be in place to ensure the number of coronavirus cases in the state can be contained, the number of relaxations introduced come as a breather.

Let us look at what is allowed in Meghalaya:

> The Meghalaya government has lifted restrictions on intra-state travel, which means people will not require special permission to move from one district to another during the daytime. However, private and public vehicles will be allowed to operate only at 50 percent capacity, that too on a rotation basis.

> Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma has announced that all places of worship will be allowed to reopen from June 14. A nodal officer will be stationed at every religious establishment to ensure all safety measures are being followed diligently.

> All private and commercial establishments except salons, barbershops, and beauty parlours, have been allowed to reopen. They can now operate daily from 9 am to 5 pm.

What is still not allowed in Meghalaya:

> Meghalaya has decided to continue the ban on inter-state vehicle movements. No inter-state vehicular movement will be allowed without e-passes in the state.

> Operation of shopping malls and complexes, cinema theatres, gymnasiums and swimming pools are still prohibited.

> Schools, colleges and all other educational institutes continue to be shut.

> No religious congregation has been allowed yet.

> Hotels, other than those serving as quarantine facilities, have been disallowed from operating until further notice.