you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Nov 07, 2019 11:17 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Universe isn’t flat, it looks like an inflated balloon: Study

The concept dubbed as the “closed universe” has been a part of discussions in the scientific community for a while now

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Picture for representation (Image: NASA)
Picture for representation (Image: NASA)

Cosmologists have revealed in a recently published study that contrary to popular belief, the Universe may be curved like an inflated balloon and not flat.

The study published in the journal ‘Nature Astronomy’ on November 4, says that contrary to popular belief, instead of being flat, the Universe may be curved, like a massive, inflated balloon.

It also states that linear movement in space would lead a person to a loop, which means they would end up right where they started.

The concept dubbed as the “closed universe” has been a part of discussions in the scientific community for a while now. So far, it has not been in tandem with any of the existing theories on how the universe functions, resulting in the rejection of this theory for the more favourable idea of a flat universe.

In the study, the scientists further noted that the 2018 Plant Legacy confirms the presence of “gravitational lensing”, which supports the idea that microwaves bend. The latest data suggests, there is more gravitational lensing of the CMB than was gauged earlier. This could mean that gravity is actually bending the microwaves of the CMB. However, that is something that the existing theories in physics are unable to explain.

Cosmologist Eleonora Di Valentino, Alessandro Melchiorri, and Joseph Silk, who authored the study, pointed out that anomaly in data retrieved from the cosmic microwave background (CMB), coupled with the echo of the Big Bang, hints towards the possibility of a closed universe too.

According to a Live Science report, Melchiorri has compared the difference between a closed and a flat universe to that of a flat sheet and an inflated balloon.

According to him, considering that the universe is constantly expanding, every point is supposed to move further away from each if there was linear expansion. However, if we believe that the universe is like an inflated balloon instead, then the photons travelling parallelly would eventually converge.

First Published on Nov 7, 2019 11:17 am

tags #cosmologists #study #universe

