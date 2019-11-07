Universe isn’t flat, it looks like an inflated balloon: Study

Cosmologists have revealed in a recently published study that contrary to popular belief, the Universe may be curved like an inflated balloon and not flat.

It also states that linear movement in space would lead a person to a loop, which means they would end up right where they started.

The concept dubbed as the “closed universe” has been a part of discussions in the scientific community for a while now. So far, it has not been in tandem with any of the existing theories on how the universe functions, resulting in the rejection of this theory for the more favourable idea of a flat universe.

In the study, the scientists further noted that the 2018 Plant Legacy confirms the presence of “gravitational lensing”, which supports the idea that microwaves bend. The latest data suggests, there is more gravitational lensing of the CMB than was gauged earlier. This could mean that gravity is actually bending the microwaves of the CMB. However, that is something that the existing theories in physics are unable to explain.

Cosmologist Eleonora Di Valentino, Alessandro Melchiorri, and Joseph Silk, who authored the study, pointed out that anomaly in data retrieved from the cosmic microwave background (CMB), coupled with the echo of the Big Bang, hints towards the possibility of a closed universe too.

According to a Live Science report, Melchiorri has compared the difference between a closed and a flat universe to that of a flat sheet and an inflated balloon.