United passenger arrested after trying to stab flight attendant, open aircraft door

Moneycontrol News
Mar 07, 2023 / 10:52 AM IST

Francisco Severo Torres tried to stab a flight attendant and open the emergency exit door on a United Airlines flight on March 5.

A passenger on a United Airlines flight attempted to stab a flight attendant

A man from Massachusetts has been arrested after trying to open the emergency door of a flight and stabbing an attendant with a broken spoon. Francisco Severo Torres, 33, was on a United Airlines flight from Los Angeles to Boston when he began acting strangely, according to NBC News. His erratic behaviour culminated with him trying to stab a flight attendant, forcing co-passengers to restrain him.

Torres was arrested at Boston's Logan International Airport shortly after the flight landed on Sunday night.

The United Airlines flight was due to land in 45 minutes when crew received an alarm saying an aircraft door had been disarmed. A flight attendant was asked to investigate and found that the door’s locking handle had been moved. The emergency slide arming lever had also been “disarmed.”

Torres had been seen loitering near the door earlier and believed he was responsible for disarming it. When confronted, the Massachusetts man asked if there were cameras nearby to show that he had done it.