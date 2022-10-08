UK’s most expensive house is on the market again

The United Kingdom's most expensive home, sold in 2020 to a Chinese billionaire, is on the market again, according The Guardian. The 45-room mansion in London overlooks the famous Hyde Park and was once owned by Saudi Arabian Prince Sultan bin Abdul-Aziz.

The property is now dilapidated and will need extensive refurbishing, the report said. There are plans in place to convert it into a private palace, complete with a two-level basement and a ballroom. When finished, the price of the property could go as high as £500m.

Wealthy American investors and royal families from the Middle East are among those who have viewed the mansion, sources told The Guardian.

A Financial Times report quoted five sources as saying that the owner of the property was Hui Ka Yan, the ex- chairman of Evergrande Group -- a Chinese real estate developer under huge debt.

Hui is known for buying properties the world over through shell companies. Now, he is reportedly selling his private assets, which include private jets.

The billionaire had bought the London property in for a £205 million. But its potential buyers are now likely to ask for a big discount, a property executive told Financial Times.

Hui had stepped down as the chairman of the Evergrande's onshore real estate in 2021 amid its debt crisis.