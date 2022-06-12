English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsTrends

    Ordeal of passenger with disability stranded on plane for over an hour

    Victoria Brignell, a quadriplegic, had a harrowing time when she returned to the UK from Malta on June 4.

    Moneycontrol News
    June 12, 2022 / 03:05 PM IST
    Gatwick Airport in UK apologised to Victoria Brignell for their poor service. (Image credit: @soniasodha/Twitter)

    Gatwick Airport in UK apologised to Victoria Brignell for their poor service. (Image credit: @soniasodha/Twitter)


    A 50-year-old passenger with disability was recently left on a plane for over an hour after it landed at UK’s Gatwick Airport because the staff did not come to help her.

    The ordeal of Victoria Brignell, a quadriplegic, was shared by one of her friends on Twitter.

    “Hi Gatwick Airport, my friend with a disability, Victoria, has been left waiting on a plane that’s landed for getting on for an hour now,” Sonia Sodha, an editor and presenter, tweeted. “This is really unacceptable.”

    Brignell had returned to the UK from Malta on June 4, Insider reported. She told the website that upon landing, she needs to be picked up from her plane seat and put into an aisle chair, which takes her to the plane’s door. From there, she is transported to her wheelchair.

    The woman said that when she landed at the airport, she was told the staff would come to help her in 50 minutes. But no one arrived even after 90 minutes.

    Close

    Related stories

    Brignell spent an agonising time, not even being able to access the bathroom.

    It was eventually the crew of British Airways, the airline she travelled with, that helped her disembark.

    Gatwick Airport apologised to Brignell for her ordeal.

    "We are deeply disappointed to have delivered a poor service on this occasion," airport officials were quoted as saying by Insider. "While the aviation sector, in particular, is struggling with well-documented pressures, Ms. Brignell's experience is unacceptable and falls far below our values and aims as a service provider."


    Brignell told the BBC that airlines need to do better than this.


    "I booked the help three months in advance, it wasn't as if I just turned up, they knew I was coming, and I reminded them two weeks ago, and still I didn't get the service that I should expect to have," she added.

    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Airport #disability rights #planes
    first published: Jun 12, 2022 03:04 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.