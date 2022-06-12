Ordeal of passenger with disability stranded on plane for over an hour

Gatwick Airport in UK apologised to Victoria Brignell for their poor service. (Image credit: @soniasodha/Twitter)

A 50-year-old passenger with disability was recently left on a plane for over an hour after it landed at UK’s Gatwick Airport because the staff did not come to help her.

The ordeal of Victoria Brignell, a quadriplegic, was shared by one of her friends on Twitter.

“Hi Gatwick Airport, my friend with a disability, Victoria, has been left waiting on a plane that’s landed for getting on for an hour now,” Sonia Sodha, an editor and presenter, tweeted. “This is really unacceptable.”

Brignell had returned to the UK from Malta on June 4, Insider reported. She told the website that upon landing, she needs to be picked up from her plane seat and put into an aisle chair, which takes her to the plane’s door. From there, she is transported to her wheelchair.

The woman said that when she landed at the airport, she was told the staff would come to help her in 50 minutes. But no one arrived even after 90 minutes.

Brignell spent an agonising time, not even being able to access the bathroom.

It was eventually the crew of British Airways, the airline she travelled with, that helped her disembark.

Gatwick Airport apologised to Brignell for her ordeal.

"We are deeply disappointed to have delivered a poor service on this occasion," airport officials were quoted as saying by Insider. "While the aviation sector, in particular, is struggling with well-documented pressures, Ms. Brignell's experience is unacceptable and falls far below our values and aims as a service provider."

Brignell told the BBC that airlines need to do better than this.

"I booked the help three months in advance, it wasn't as if I just turned up, they knew I was coming, and I reminded them two weeks ago, and still I didn't get the service that I should expect to have," she added.