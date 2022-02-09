This company is taking staff on free island vacation to thank them for work during Covid

York Recruitment, a United Kingdom-based company, is sponsoring a 100,000-pound trip for all its employees, including fresh recruits, to Spain’s Tenerife island in April. (Image credit: Spanish Tourism)

A United Kingdom based-recruitment company is flying its employees to Spain’s Tenerife island for an all-expenses-paid vacation.

The four-day vacation in April will cost the company 100,000 pounds, the BBC reported.

York Recruitment’s Chief commercial officer told the BBC that the company wanted to thank its employees for their work during the coronavirus pandemic.

"2020 was a really tough time on our whole industry -- we went from the jobs market being put on hold to going into overdrive,” Pawan Arora, the officer, said. “Our staff have been on a journey, from going to remote working to hybrid back to remote... so we just wanted to put our arms around everyone and say thank you for the last two years."

York Recruitment said in a LinkedIn post that the vacation to Spain was for all its employees and not just the top performers.

“The 50+ recruiters across our 8 markets that make the magic happen on the front-line," it said. "All of our support teams behind the scenes. Our new hires in January 2022 and so will those we hire in February."

York Recruitment said its objective was to create a culture where everyone wins.

“Which means no one can be left behind on this all-inclusive company holiday. We might be one of the first Cardiff based companies for such a company-wide (not just target hitters), all expenses paid employee holiday and that's only possible because we strive to be bright, bold, better in everything we do, internally and externally.”



Well that’s a morale boost and show of appreciation! https://t.co/8PJjH4Bke1

— Laura Trant (@LauraTrantTV) February 4, 2022

Social media users praised the company’s move. “Well that’s a morale boost and show of appreciation!” journalist Laura Trant said.

“Fantastic. We need more news like this,” said a Twitter user named Steven Nott.