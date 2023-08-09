Passenger almost lands on no-fly list after meal dispute in first-class

A United Airlines passenger says he was berated by a cabin manager over a meal (Representational image)

A United Airlines passenger says he was almost put on the no-fly list after he requested, and was served, a first-class meal in his economy-class seat. The passenger, identified only by his first name Sam, told Insider that he was flying from Madison to Seattle with a layover in Denver on August 3.

As a frequent and loyal United Airlines customer, Sam was upgraded to first class for the first leg of his trip. However, by some error, his first-class trip was not catered, so he did not receive a meal while travelling from Madison to Denver, where he had a layover.

Sam said he spent most of the flight chatting with a flight attendant and aside from his missing meal, the journey went off without a hitch. When the flight landed in Denver, he realised that he would be flying to Seattle on the same aircraft. For the second part of his trip, he would be seated in economy plus.

Before he exited the plane for his layover, Sam asked the flight attendant if she would serve him a manicotti meal, reserved for first class, on the trip to Seattle if there were any to spare. "At no point did I actually think she was going to do it. And if she did do it, great," he said. "I shot my shot."

When he boarded the flight again after his 40 minute layover, Sam spotted the same flight attendant and said, “Don't forget about me.”

The cabin manager apparently overheard this remark and approached Sam after a few minutes. The cabin manager told him “confrontationally and very rudely” that he would not be receiving the manicotti meal as it was against United’s policy to serve first-class meal in economy class.

The passenger did not see either the manager or the flight attendant for the first 90 minutes of his flight. But after the first-class meal service finished, the flight attendant quietly brought him a plate of manicotti and a fork.

"It was very discreet. She dropped it down, winked at me, and I said, 'Oh my gosh, thank you so much,'" Sam said. "And that was it."

Turns out, that wasn’t the end of the incident.

Sam claims that as soon as he began to eat the manicotti, the cabin manager walked to his seat and began to reprimand him. The cabin manager "then begins to verbally berate me in the most condescending, unprofessional, and disrespectful tone informing me that she is 'writing me up,'" Sam told Insider.

"The big points of what she said to me were that I was being documented, I was being disciplined, and that discipline could lead to being put on United's do-not-fly list," he said.

The cabin manager also said the captain would be informed of the incident and the flight attendant would be written up.

After the flight, Sam approached the captain and explained the whole incident. He received an apology. He also sent United a three-page email with details of the incident and is “reasonably satisfied” with the airline’s response.