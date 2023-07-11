Flight diverted after business class passenger throws tantrum over meal choice

A United Airlines flight to Amsterdam was forced to land in Chicago

A United Airlines flight to Amsterdam was diverted to Chicago due to an unruly passenger. The international flight was heading from Houston, Texas to Amsterdam on Sunday evening when the business class passenger created a ruckus onboard, reportedly because he did not get his first choice of meal.

According to The Guardian, the flight took off from George Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston at 4.20 pm (local time) on Sunday. However, instead of flying to Amsterdam, the flight spent two hours circling over Chicago before landing in the city. The plane circled Chicago because it was too heavy to land and had to use up some of its fuel.

What caused the diversion to Chicago was the ruckus created by the unruly passenger. In a statement, United Airlines described it as a “disturbance” and said the passenger was escorted off the plane before the flight continued on its way to Amsterdam.

Aviation insider XJonNYC shared internal United Airlines communication on Twitter which seemed to indicate the passenger was enraged that his first meal choice was not available. He also appeared to be intoxicated.

United crew classified him as threat level one, which is the lowest threat level.

“United flight 20 from George Bush Intercontinental Airport to Amsterdam diverted to O’Hare International Airport and landed safely following a passenger disturbance. Law enforcement met the aircraft at the gate and escorted the passenger off the plane. The aircraft then continued to Amsterdam,” the airline said in a statement.

The flight landed in Amsterdam three hours after its scheduled arrival time.