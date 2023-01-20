Union Minister Chandrasekhar claims Pfizer tried to bully government into giving indemnity to supply COVID jab

Union Minister of State for Electronics and Technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar has said that global pharma giant Pfizer tried to bully the Indian government into accepting an indemnity clause for supplying its mRNA COVID vaccine.

Sharing a tweet of Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla evading questions on the efficacy of Pfizer’s COVID vaccine at Davos, Chandrasekhar claimed that the senior leadership of the opposition Congress allegedly kept pushing for procuring the foreign vaccines during the coronavirus pandemic.

As India was hit by the first COVID wave, there were reports that the talks between the government and the American pharma firm were stuck on the company's demand for legal protection, or indemnity, from any claims linked to the use of the vaccine.