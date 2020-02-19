App
Last Updated : Feb 19, 2020 08:30 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Union Cabinet approves constitution of 12-member 'Technology Group'

Principal Scientific Adviser to Government of India serve as Chair.

Carlsen Martin

The Union Cabinet, chaired by PM Narendra Modi, has approved the formation of an empowered "Technology Group". The Cabinet-approved group will consist of 12 members with the Principal Scientific Adviser to Government of India serving as its Chair.

The 12-member Technology Group is mandated to “render timely policy advice on the latest technologies; mapping of technology and technology products; commercialisation of dual-use technologies developed in national laboratories and government R&D organisations; developing an indigenisation road map for selected key technologies; and selection of appropriate R&D programs leading to technology development.”

The three pillars of work of the Technology Group will include policy support, support on research and development proposals, and procurement support.

It will “render the best possible advice on technology to be developed for a technology supplier and the technology procurement strategy; develop in-house expertise in aspects of policy and use of emerging technologies; and ensure the sustainability of public sector technology developed/being developed at PSUs, national labs and research organisations.”

The Technology Group intends to ensure India has appropriate strategies and policies for secure, effective and context-sensitive exploitation of the latest technologies for both sustainable development of Indian industries across all sectors and economic development. It will advise the government on strategies and priorities for research of emerging technologies and maintain an updated map of technology and technological products developed or being developed across the country.

The 12-member group will develop an indigenisation roadmap for critical technologies and advise the government on its technology supplier and procurement strategy. It will encourage ministries, departments and state governments to develop in-house expertise in policy and use aspects of emerging technologies to develop an approach to training and capacity building.

The group will also formulate policies for the sustainability of public sector technology at PSUs/Labs. It will also encourage collaborations and research alliances with private enterprises and universities. Lastly, the Technology Group will formulate standards and common vocabulary to apply in the vetting of proposals for R&D.

First Published on Feb 19, 2020 08:29 pm

tags #Government of India #Narendra Modi

