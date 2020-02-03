Union Budget 2020: Five Significant Things You Should Know About Home Loan Incentives

On February 1, 2020, the honourable Finance Minister of India, Nirmala Sitharaman announced the Union Budget for the Financial Year 2020-21. The FM introduced the new income tax slab rates and several new policies.



Loans from all types of lenders are eligible for a tax deduction





Tax incentives on under-construction properties





Joint loans can be split three-ways if the lender permits it





Tax implications on the second property





Total loss from a property with other income sources is capped at ₹200,000



The FM also touched upon the topic of home loan during her budget presentation. She announced a few incentives that new home loan borrowers could benefit from. Here are 5 of the most significant points about home loan incentives that the FM covered in her budget announcement.Previously, home loan borrowers could avail tax deductions only if they'd taken on a home loan from a recognised lender – a bank or a housing finance company, for instance. Borrowers were not eligible to avail tax-deductions on the principal loan amount and interest rate components for any loans availed through other means such as private lenders, employers, family members or friends. However, in her budget 2020 announcement, the FM announced that borrowers are now eligible for deductions for availing loans from other parties, and not just banks and HFCs. However, the deduction may only be availed on the interest component of the loan and not the principal loan amount. Also, borrowers need to obtain a certificate from their (non-bank or HFC) lenders to avail this deduction.Most people prefer to purchase under-construction properties as it enables them to start paying loan EMIs after 50% of the construction is completed or when they avail possession of the property. Under-construction properties are also typically cheaper than ready-to-move-in properties, which make them more popular among borrowers. As per the new Income Tax rules, borrowers can claim the total interest amount paid, before they receive possession of their property, i.e. in the pre-delivery phase, as a deduction, in 5 equal instalments. The first instalment can be made in the first financial year in which property construction is completed or upon acquiring possession of your property. As per usual, the maximum interest rate deduction one can claim is ₹200,000 for a self-occupied property.Most people prefer to avail joint loans as it enables them to avail tax deductions on the principal loan amount and interest rates individually. If a borrower obtained a joint home loan with their spouse, both parties would be eligible for tax deductions of ₹200,000 each on the interest component and ₹150,000 each on the principal loan amount. Now, if a borrower has a working son or daughter, and the bank permits the joint applicants to split the home loan three ways, then all three co-borrowers can avail the deduction of ₹200,000 each, in case of self-occupied properties.FM Sitharaman also announced that notional rent would not be added to the taxable income of the taxpayer's second self-occupied property. In case homeowners (wishing to rent out their properties) are unable to find a tenant to occupy the property on rent; then they can keep the property self-occupied. However, this provision or flexibility is applicable only for up to two properties. In case a borrower has a third (unrented) property, it will still attract taxes on its 'deemed value', which essentially means that they will have to pay taxes as per the property's expected market rent.

The total loss from a housing property that can be adjusted with additional income sources (other than salary) is capped at ₹200,000 in this budget. Furthermore, if a one is unable to set off the ₹200,000 interest amount against any available income head, then the surplus interest amount, (which one is unable to set-off) may be carried forward, for no more than eight assessment years, at maximum. Note that such a set-up applies only against incomes derived from house properties.