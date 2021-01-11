MARKET NEWS

Union Ayush Minister Shripad Yesso Naik injured in car accident, his wife Vijaya Naik dies

Vehicle in which Union Ayush Minister Shripad Yesso Naik was travelling has met with an accident.

Moneycontrol News
January 11, 2021 / 10:46 PM IST

Union Minister of State in the Ministry of Ayurveda, Shripad Yesso Naik's vehicle met with an accident on January 11.

The minister along with three others have been injured as a result.

The accident occurred while the minister and his wife Vijaya Naik were going from Yellapur to Gokarna in Karnataka, earlier this evening. It took place near Ankola in the Uttara Kannada district of Karnataka.

Vijaya Naik has died as a result of the accident.

Karnataka's Chief Minister B S Yedyurappa condoled the death of Union Minister Shripad Naik's wife Vijaya Naik.

As per ANI reports, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh has spoken to the Chief Minister of Goa to ensure that the Minister gets all the required medical treatment.

If the need arises, fly Union Minister Shripad Naik to Delhi, he said.

 

 
TAGS: #car accident #India #Shripad Yesso Naik #trends
first published: Jan 11, 2021 10:17 pm

