App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Mar 28, 2019 07:51 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Unhappy about work-life balance? This Australian firm is offering 12 weeks of leave to employees

And that’s not all. The company will also give employees the option to opt for lesser work hours or for a part-time schedule, for three months annually.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Image for representation
Image for representation
Whatsapp

Picture this: A three month paid vacation every year and no cares in the world to bog you down. What would you do? Scale a rocky terrain? Make a beach shack your holiday home? Or just laze around and spend time with your loved ones while you learn something new?

Seems too far-fetched? Well, not really! The Australian arm of accounting firm Ernst & Young will be offering its employees 12 weeks of “life leave” annually, as it looks to capitalise on the growing desire for the perfect work-life balance among millennials. The new policy goes into effect on April 1.

Notably, the competition to acquire young, skilled talent keeps getting tougher and tougher, especially as the demand for flexible work conditions becomes a major concern among the new-age employees.

Speaking to Consultancy.com, Kate Hillman, a partner in EY’s People & Organisational Change advisory practice, said: “These policies are intended to address a growing demand for flexible work environments in general, not just working parents.”

related news

Commenting on this innovative initiative to retain and attract the best brains of the company, Hillman told The Independent: “We’re innovating so we don’t lose these people while they pursue passions outside of work.”

Now, employees will have the option of splitting it into two smaller vacations, instead of going on one long leave. However, if the employee chooses to travel and explore in the given time, the trip will not be sponsored by the company. Either way, it is a better option than quitting a job to go for that dream bag-packers trek and coming back broke and needy!

And that’s not all. The company will also give employees the option to opt for lesser work hours or for a part-time schedule, for three months annually.

According to EY research, flexibility at workspace boosts employee engagement by 11 per cent.
First Published on Mar 28, 2019 07:51 am

tags #trends

most popular

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

More From

Boeing Unveils Fix for Flight System 18 Days After Ethiopian Airlines ...

Martial Arts Fighter, Bhojpuri Debut & Dream Role: Lucknow Man, Gang A ...

IPL 2019 | Ashwin's Mankad of Buttler Not in Right Spirit: MCC

After Pramod Sawant Drops Deputy, Goa Ministers Skip ex-MGP Member's S ...

Aamir Khan's Daughter Ira's Picture With This Mystery Man is Breaking ...

News18 Daybreak | EC Sets up Panel to Examine PM Modi's 'Mission Shakt ...

US Draft Resolution Blacklisting Masood Azhar May Cause UN Clash With ...

Watch: Top Stories Of This Hour

Indian-American Professor to Feature in Morgan Freeman's 'The Story of ...

What happens if there is another terror attack before the Lok Sabha el ...

Raghuram Rajan questions Narendra Modi's minimum government,maximum go ...

Mission Shakti: By adding anti-satellite weapon to arsenal, India has ...

General elections 2019: Congress' income scheme is a political necessi ...

Political ad spend on Facebook rises to over Rs 8 crore; BJP supporter ...

CNBC-TV18 Market Live: Sensex, Nifty likely to be in red on negative g ...

RBI likely to cut repo rate by 25 bps, says Goldman Sachs

Top brokerage calls for Thursday: HSBC bearish on Lupin; Emkay cuts M& ...

From April 1, shares can be transferred in demat form only, says Sebi

Sterling Biotech Rs 8,100 cr bank fraud: ED claims Sandesara family mi ...

Donald Trump tells Russia 'to get out' of Venezuela, warns of sending ...

Successful A-SAT test announcement shows PM, BJP keen to shift narrati ...

Google Pixel 3A, Pixel 3A XL leaked with 64 GB storage, Iris colour op ...

Congress yet to take call on AAP alliance: Divided Delhi unit, compuls ...

India Open 2019: Journeyman Subhankar Dey revels in giant-killing act ...

Assam’s rhino habitats are being overtaken by invasive plant species ...

Delhi’s Lodhi Colony turns into an art district as 30 artists paint ...

Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota: Small-budget films must look to OTT platforms ...

Notebook: Salman Khan's special screening attracted all his well wishe ...

Is Vidya Balan playing Mayawati on the silver screen?

NO! Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor cannot get married on April 19th!

Salman Khan and Salim Khan spotted at Notebook's special screening!

Shah Rukh Khan's love for Gauri on World Theatre Day remains unparalle ...

Arjun Kapoor to wed Malaika Arora in April? Boney Kapoor rubbishes rep ...

Urmila Matondkar welcomed by Rahul Gandhi as she joins the Indian Nati ...

IPL 2019 Highlights: Andre Russell, Nitish Rana and Robin Uthappa star ...

Rajpal Yadav recalls his time in Tihar Jail and is happy about what he ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.