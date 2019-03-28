Unhappy about work-life balance? This Australian firm is offering 12 weeks of leave to employees

Picture this: A three month paid vacation every year and no cares in the world to bog you down. What would you do? Scale a rocky terrain? Make a beach shack your holiday home? Or just laze around and spend time with your loved ones while you learn something new?

Seems too far-fetched? Well, not really! The Australian arm of accounting firm Ernst & Young will be offering its employees 12 weeks of “life leave” annually, as it looks to capitalise on the growing desire for the perfect work-life balance among millennials. The new policy goes into effect on April 1.

Notably, the competition to acquire young, skilled talent keeps getting tougher and tougher, especially as the demand for flexible work conditions becomes a major concern among the new-age employees.

Speaking to Consultancy.com, Kate Hillman, a partner in EY’s People & Organisational Change advisory practice, said: “These policies are intended to address a growing demand for flexible work environments in general, not just working parents.”

Commenting on this innovative initiative to retain and attract the best brains of the company, Hillman told The Independent: “We’re innovating so we don’t lose these people while they pursue passions outside of work.”

Now, employees will have the option of splitting it into two smaller vacations, instead of going on one long leave. However, if the employee chooses to travel and explore in the given time, the trip will not be sponsored by the company. Either way, it is a better option than quitting a job to go for that dream bag-packers trek and coming back broke and needy!

And that’s not all. The company will also give employees the option to opt for lesser work hours or for a part-time schedule, for three months annually.

According to EY research, flexibility at workspace boosts employee engagement by 11 per cent.