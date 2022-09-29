Understanding the crucial role light plays in smartphone photography: Corning Gorilla Glass with DX/DX+

Smartphones have become the most ubiquitous products in our lives today. Simply imagining a day without our smartphones is enough to make us feel delirious and detached from the world. In a time when we are documenting our every move in the digital universe, it is easy to be overwhelmed by the multitude of features each smartphone offers. Most of us, however, still look for a device’s camera capabilities and a sturdy body to make sure that our devices are click-ready and durable.

A recent survey conducted by Corning® Gorilla® Glass commissioned to TRUE Global Intelligence revealed that 94% Indian consumers believed that the number of camera lenses on a smartphone impacts the overall photo quality. Further, 63% respondents said that they prefer at least three camera lenses to capture the best photos and videos. Coming to the top three characteristics that Indian consumers seek from their smartphones, image clarity, drop resistance and light capture were the most important.

Since 2010, the number of photos taken globally has increased from 350 billion to a projected 1.4 trillion per year. Mobile camera technology is regularly cited as one of the most important factors in consumers’ purchasing decisions.

What is Corning Gorilla Glass with DX/DX+

Answering consumer demand for high-quality image and video capabilities, smartphone manufacturers have integrated advanced functionalities such as telephoto, wide-angle lenses, and infrared sensors into the range of smartphone imaging features. To achieve this level of sophistication, the size and number of cameras on smartphones continue to grow, while the prominence of the lens surface area has increased notably – significantly driving the likelihood of scratches and damage through everyday use.

In keeping with these growing consumer needs, Corning, a world leader in innovation with unparalleled expertise in glass science, has launched the Corning Gorilla Glass with DX and Corning Gorilla Glass with DX+ camera lens covers. The application of this technology to mobile device cameras enables professional-grade image capture through a unique combination of advanced optical performance, scratch resistance and durability.

The team spent significant time in making sure that durability and light transmittance were taken care of, to offer an advanced optimal performance compared to regular smartphone camera lens covers, while also considering the aesthetics and challenges of many smartphone cameras that come with every device today.

Features and benefits for smartphone OEMs

For smartphone cameras to provide professional-grade image quality under all lighting conditions it is critical to maximize the amount of ambient light captured and minimize all reflection within the camera systems.

Corning is trying to solve two major issues with the Gorilla Glass with DX products, namely, the durability and scratch resistance that comes in from Gorilla Glass and delivering low reflections. Let’s break that down a little more.

Adding a layer of glass onto a camera module essentially adds another piece of light that the camera must deal with while taking pictures or videos. A smartphone camera lens usually captures about 94-96% of available light. That sounds like bad news knowing you’ll never be able to fully capture all of the available light in your media. However, Gorilla Glass with DX products ensure that the camera lens can take in up to 99% of available light, giving you pictures that are closest to real life and how your eyes perceive things.

In addition to this, over a period of time of using our smartphones, the camera lens cover develops micro-scratches that result in flaring, orbing or ghosting in your photos and videos. Corning Gorilla Glass with DX/DX+ works to deliver lens covers that take care of low reflections whilst also providing scratch resistance.

With the growing photography and videography needs, more OEMs must think about going beyond just the best camera sensors or multiple camera lenses and also evaluate the right technology that can enable cameras to retain their performance capabilities by providing durability and maximum light capture. So, you can focus on what is more important for you, seizing the day and capturing every memorable moment.

Moneycontrol Journalists were not involved in the creation of the article