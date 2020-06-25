App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Jun 25, 2020 06:51 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Unbecoming of an Indian woman to fall asleep after rape: Karnataka HC

Upon being questioned why she consumed alcohol with the accused after the incident and let him spend the night, the woman claimed that she had fallen asleep

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Granting anticipatory bail to a rape accused, the Karnataka High Court observed on June 25 that it was unbecoming of an Indian woman to sleep after she was violated.

Justice Krishna S Dixit’s order stated: “The explanation offered by the complainant that after the perpetration of the act, she was tired and asleep, is unbecoming of an Indian woman. That is not the way our women react when they are ravished.”

According to a Live Law report, the High Court observation was in response to a rape allegation, which claimed that a 27-year-old man had raped his employer after getting intimate with her on the pretext of marriage.

Close

Justice Dixit also questioned why the complainant has not mentioned the reason behind their late-night trip to the office or explained why she consumed alcohol with him after the incident and let him spend the night with her. In her defense, the alleged rape victim had claimed that she had got tired and fallen asleep, which the judge felt was unbecoming of an Indian woman.

related news

The incident took place in May when the youth accompanied the alleged rape victim to her office one night. The accused man was booked under Sections 376 (rape), 420 (cheating) and 506 (criminal intimidation), along with Section 66-B of Information Technology Act 2000, after the woman filed a complaint.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy

First Published on Jun 25, 2020 06:51 pm

tags #Karnataka High Court #rape #rape accused

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Coronavirus Essential | Delhi cases surpass Mumbai; WHO warns of oxygen equipment shortage

Coronavirus Essential | Delhi cases surpass Mumbai; WHO warns of oxygen equipment shortage

COVID-19 impact: Housing sales plummet by 81% in April-June quarter of 2020

COVID-19 impact: Housing sales plummet by 81% in April-June quarter of 2020

Tirunelveli: Iruttu Kadai halwa shop owner dies by suicide after testing positive for COVID-19

Tirunelveli: Iruttu Kadai halwa shop owner dies by suicide after testing positive for COVID-19

most popular

Coronavirus pandemic | 10 million COVID-19 cases by next week likely: WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom

Coronavirus pandemic | 10 million COVID-19 cases by next week likely: WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom

India-China Border Tension | Government’s communication has been limited, confused and confusing

India-China Border Tension | Government’s communication has been limited, confused and confusing

Who is affected by Donald Trump's suspension of foreign work visas?

Who is affected by Donald Trump's suspension of foreign work visas?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.