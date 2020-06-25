Unbecoming of an Indian woman to fall asleep after rape: Karnataka HC

Granting anticipatory bail to a rape accused, the Karnataka High Court observed on June 25 that it was unbecoming of an Indian woman to sleep after she was violated.

Justice Krishna S Dixit’s order stated: “The explanation offered by the complainant that after the perpetration of the act, she was tired and asleep, is unbecoming of an Indian woman. That is not the way our women react when they are ravished.”

According to a Live Law report, the High Court observation was in response to a rape allegation, which claimed that a 27-year-old man had raped his employer after getting intimate with her on the pretext of marriage.

Justice Dixit also questioned why the complainant has not mentioned the reason behind their late-night trip to the office or explained why she consumed alcohol with him after the incident and let him spend the night with her. In her defense, the alleged rape victim had claimed that she had got tired and fallen asleep, which the judge felt was unbecoming of an Indian woman.

The incident took place in May when the youth accompanied the alleged rape victim to her office one night. The accused man was booked under Sections 376 (rape), 420 (cheating) and 506 (criminal intimidation), along with Section 66-B of Information Technology Act 2000, after the woman filed a complaint.