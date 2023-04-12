In what could be seen as an embarrassing blooper for Unacademy, the company’s recently-acquired Cohesive AI named rival firm Byju’s as the best edtech startup of India.

Unacademy and Byju’s are both competing for a larger share of India’s burgeoning education sector. Both startups are headquartered in Bengaluru and offer educational content to students preparing for school or competitive examinations.

The Unacademy Group announced the acquisition of Cohesive AI earlier this week. “Cohesive AI's editor is a powerful, easy-to-use tool that gives your writing wings,” Unacademy co-founder Hemesh Singh tweeted while describing the tool.

But when Inc42 reporter Debarghya Sil put Cohesive AI to test by asking it to name the best edtech startup in India, the chatbot concluded that Byju’s outpaces its competition.

“Byju’s has revolutionised the way students learn by providing engaging and interactive video lessons across a variety of subject,” Cohesive AI returned as part of a larger answer detailing the many virtues of Byju’s.

When Moneycontrol put the AI editor to test with the same prompt, Cohesive AI gave a similar response.

“The top Edtech startup in India is BYJU's. This startup has revolutionized learning by providing interactive and engaging content that caters to various learning styles… Through their use of cutting-edge technology such as 3D animations and Augmented Reality, BYJU’s makes the learning experience fun and engaging, while remaining academic at its core. Their platform has garnered accolades from various institutions and has been accredited by both the National Education Awards and Deloitte’s Fastest 50,” the AI editor informed us. Related stories Ashneer Grover questions diversity in DU as only 2% students say they scored less than 95% in boards

10 takeaways from Elon Musk’s BBC interview on Twitter, AI, blue tick and more Cohesive AI allows users to “create, refine, edit, and publish your work with ease.” It is described as a powerful AI editor that can generate blog posts, stories, tweets, script YouTube videos, paraphrase content and more for its users.

Moneycontrol News