 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsTrends

We asked Unacademy AI chatbot to name India's best edtech startup. Its response...

Moneycontrol News
Apr 12, 2023 / 01:50 PM IST

Unacademy's Cohesive AI named rival firm Byju’s as the best edtech startup of India. 'Byju’s has revolutionised the way students learn by providing engaging and interactive video lessons,' the AI editor said.

Unacademy and Byju's are competing for the larger share of India's education sector

In what could be seen as an embarrassing blooper for Unacademy, the company’s recently-acquired Cohesive AI named rival firm Byju’s as the best edtech startup of India.

Unacademy and Byju’s are both competing for a larger share of India’s burgeoning education sector. Both startups are headquartered in Bengaluru and offer educational content to students preparing for school or competitive examinations.

The Unacademy Group announced the acquisition of Cohesive AI earlier this week. “Cohesive AI's editor is a powerful, easy-to-use tool that gives your writing wings,” Unacademy co-founder Hemesh Singh tweeted while describing the tool.

But when Inc42 reporter Debarghya Sil put Cohesive AI to test by asking it to name the best edtech startup in India, the chatbot concluded that Byju’s outpaces its competition.

“Byju’s has revolutionised the way students learn by providing engaging and interactive video lessons across a variety of subject,” Cohesive AI returned as part of a larger answer detailing the many virtues of Byju’s.
When Moneycontrol put the AI editor to test with the same prompt, Cohesive AI gave a similar response.