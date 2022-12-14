Unacademy founder uses author Manu Pillai's photo in ad. His response

Manu Pillai features as "Sagar Chauhan" in the Unacademy ad. (Image: gauravmunjal/Twitter)

Manu S Pillai, author and historian, today pointed that his photograph has been used by Unacademy in a minor advertisement on Twitter. In addition to this, he also added that Pillai has also been featured as “Mohit Gaur who liked to make free pdfs.”



Apparently I am "Sagar Chauhan", senior frontend engineer. https://t.co/mTH2uD4V9b

— Manu S Pillai (@UnamPillai) December 14, 2022

“Apparently I am "Sagar Chauhan", senior frontend engineer. Not the first time this is happening. Somewhat miffed that I have such a generic face, it gets lifted for all kinds of random advertisements,” Pillai wrote tagging a thread from Gaurav Munjal, Unacademy’s founder.

Munjal’s post was about launching “Next level” that featured Pillai in a small photograph as Sagar Chauhan.

“Credentialing is broken. We still rely on random Degrees and Certifications to measure how good someone is for a particular Skill. And LinkedIn feels like a Product from early 2000. It’s time to change all of this. NextLevel is launching next week,” Munjal’s tweet read.

While Pillai said he was “somewhat miffed to have a generic face” due to which his photo gets picked for random ads.



In the past I have been Mohit Gaur who liked to make free pdfs. pic.twitter.com/GskT8WrRlp

— Manu S Pillai (@UnamPillai) December 14, 2022

He went on to share another instance from a student testimonial featured on Dhurina that wrongly featured Pillai as a student – Mohit Gaur.

The tweets are now viral however there is no response from Unacademy or Munjal about the faux pas.

When writer Preeti Shenoy asked about whether he has contacted anyone to fix this, Pillai said: “Aah yes in the earlier case I was able to get them to take it down. And they sent a half apology saying a "vendor" supplied the image or something like that.”

He even mentioned in a separate comment that some agency must have added his image to their stock photos of "Average Indian Man" or something alike.

Manu Pillai is the author of four books starting with 'The Ivory Throne' (2015). His latest is 'False Allies' (2021).