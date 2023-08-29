Ukrainian sisters detained for 'twerking' on soldiers' graves: 'Lack of respect'

The video even showed the pictures of the soldiers who lost their lives. (Representative Image)

Two women were detained after dancing and “twerking” on the graves of soldiers. A video of the same has been doing the rounds of the internet and has gone viral online.

The video was originally shared on Instagram but made its way to Reddit and other social media platforms as well. In the clip, two sisters can be seen posing, dancing and “twerking” near the graves of the soldiers on August 24, Ukraine’s Independence Day. The video even showed the pictures of the soldiers who lost their lives.

Later, the video was removed, and the user named vl_lindermann posted an apology on Instagram claiming that the women were visiting their father’s grave.

According to RT.com, the Ukrainian police got to know about the video on the same day. "In less than an hour, law enforcement officers had established [the women's] whereabouts and brought them to the police department," a statement by the Kyiv police mentioned on Friday. The two sisters "face up to five years behind bars" on charges of "desecration of soldiers' graves."

It was later revealed that the women went to the cemetery to pay tribute to the soldiers in their “own way”. The Ukrainian police also shared a picture of the two sisters, dressed in the same black clothes, accompanied by a police officer.

Social media users were obviously baffled and slammed the women for their “disrespectful” behaviour.

“Lack of respect,” a user wrote. Another user commented, “Disgusting.”

“I hope that this wasn't true,” a third user remarked.