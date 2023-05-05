Ukrainian MP punches Russian delegate at international meet. Viral video

A fight broke out between Russian and Ukrainian delegates at Parliamentary Assembly of the Black Sea Economic Community (Screengrabs from video uploaded on Facebook by @marikovski)

A fistfight broke out between Ukrainian and Russian delegates at an international conference in Turkey this week. A video from the altercation, which emerged on social media this morning, shows a Ukrainian member of parliament attacking a Russian official who pulled down the flag of Ukraine from his hands.

The Ukrainian MP, identified by the Daily Beast as Oleksandr Marikovski, was holding his country’s flag on the sidelines of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Black Sea Economic Community (PABSEC) on Thursday when a Russian representative approached him. Without exchanging any words, the Russian official snatched the flag from Marikovski’s hands and walked away, promoting the Ukrainian MP to run after him.

Footage shows Marikovski punching the Russian official, whom Sky News identified as Valery Stavitsky. Other delegates at the scene were forced to intervene to stop the fight from escalating.

Marikovski later posted a video of the fight on his Facebook page. Stavitsky was taken to the hospital for treatment after the scuffle, media reports suggested.



It has been 14 months since Russia invaded Ukraine and tensions between the two countries continue to grow. In another incident from the same conference in Ankara, Turkey, earlier in the day, some Ukrainian delegates scuffled with security officers who had tried to pull them away as they staged a protest, shouting and holding their flags next to Russia's lead delegate as she tried to address the assembly.

The Ukrainian delegates tried to display their country’s flag while Russian official Ola Timofeeva was speaking.

While representatives from the 13 countries in the BSEC met on Thursday, Russian drones continued to attack the Ukrainian capital Kyiv. There are currently no peace talks to end the war, which has devastated Ukrainian towns and cities, killed thousands of people and driven millions from their homes.

(With inputs from Reuters)