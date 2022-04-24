English
    Ukrainian boy who fled war is guest at football match in England

    Daniel Lysak told reporters that he was "very excited". He also thanked the club and supporters, "You have all been very kind to me," the 11-year-old said.

    Moneycontrol News
    April 24, 2022 / 05:46 PM IST
    The 11-year-old and his mother Yana had fled their home near Lviv in western Ukraine since the Russian invasion and have been living with a family in Kent for two weeks. (Image credit: @SkyBetLeagueOne/Twitter)

    An 11-year-old boy who fled the war in Ukraine was declared a guest of honour at a professional football match in the UK.

    Daniel Lysak was celebrated by the team and supporters at England's Gillingham Football Club during their game with Fleetwood Town last Monday, the BBC reported.

    The child and his mother Yana had fled their home near Lviv in western Ukraine since the Russian invasion and have been living with a family in Kent, England for two weeks.

    Lysak later told reporters that he was "very excited". According to the BBC report, the child thanked the club and supporters. "You have all been very kind to me," he said.


    Later, the football club also tweeted that it was a pleasure to have Daniel Lysak join them.

    Meanwhile, Kyiv said Moscow was "continuously attacking" the Azovstal steel plant in besieged Mariupol, where Ukrainian forces remain holed up, and asked for special talks with Russia to free its trapped.

    Ukraine on Sunday had called for a truce in battered Mariupol for Orthodox Easter, celebrated in both Russia and Ukraine, as fighting rages throughout the east and south of the country.



    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #England #English Football League One #Gillingham Football Club #Russia #Russian invasion #Sky Bet League One #Ukraine
    first published: Apr 24, 2022 05:43 pm
