Ukrainian actor Oksana Shvet killed in Russian rocket attack

Ukraine: Oksana Shvet was killed in Russian rocket shelling in a residential building in Kyiv. (Image credit: molodyytheatre/Instagram)

A Ukrainian actor was killed in a rocket attack by Russia in a residential building in Ukraine capital Kyiv. The death of Oksana Shvet, an acclaimed stage and screen actor, was announced by her theatre group. She was 67.

“Irreparable grief in the family of Young Theater,” the group wrote in a Facebook post originally written in Ukrainian. Oksana Shvet had been a member of the group since 1980, Variety reported.

Her death comes a week after another Ukrainian act waor, Pasha Lee, was killed Russian shelling at the age of 33. He had joined his county’s armed forces to take on Russia.

The Russia-Ukraine war began when Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24 in what it calls a special military operation. Putin’s actions have been condemned by most of the world.

Despite battleground setbacks and punitive sanctions by the West, Russian President Vladimir Putin has shown little sign of relenting.

Kyiv reported "chaotic" Russian shelling while rescuers in the besieged port of Mariupol dug survivors from the rubble of bombed buildings. Officials from the two countries met again for peace talks on Thursday but said their positions remained far apart.

The United Nations human rights office in Geneva said it had recorded 2,032 civilian casualties so far in Ukraine - 780 killed and 1,252 injured.

Some 3.2 million civilians have now fled to neighbouring countries, the United Nations said.

A fourth straight day of talks between Russian and Ukrainian negotiators took place on Thursday by videolink, but the Kremlin said an agreement had yet to be reached.

Kyiv and its Western allies say Russia launched the war to subjugate a neighbour Putin calls an “artificial state”. Moscow says it is carrying out a "special operation" to disarm Ukraine.