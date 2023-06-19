Ukraine president Zelenskyy eats barfi made by Rishi Sunak's mother. Watch

Volodymyr Zelenskyy tried Rishi Sunak's mother's barfi during his UK visit. (Image credit: Screengrab from video Instagrammed by rishisunakmp)

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Sunday shared a clip of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy trying out barfi during his visit to the United Kingdom in February. What’s even more special about the beloved Indian sweet is that it was made by Sunak’s mother.

Narrating how he came to serve barfi to the Ukranian leader, Sunak said his mother brought the homemade mithai when she came to see him just days before his meeting with Zelenskyy.

“And my mum had got some Indian sweets that she wanted to give me, that she made, called barfi. That she couldn’t give me then (during Sunak’s visit to Southampton). She managed to give them to me that at a football match. Which was important to her… managed to give me that,” Sunak told an interviewer.

The next Monday, the Indian-origin leader met Zelenskyy. “He and I were chatting. He was hungry. So I actually gave him some of my mum’s barfi… She was thrilled by that,” Sunak said.

He shared a snippet on Instagram, showing him serving the barfi to Zelenskyy and the later taking a bite of it.“It’s not every day that @zelenskiy_official tries your mum’s homemade sweets,” Sunak captioned the post.

Sunak, 43, was born and raised in Southampton. His parents are of Punjabi descent. While his father, Yashvir, is a doctor, his mother, Usha, runs a pharmacy in the port city in England’s Hampshire.

He is married to Akshata Murty, daughter of Infosys co-founder NR Narayana Murthy and philanthropist and author Sudha Murty.



At a press conference next week, Rishi Sunak will ask entrepreneurs and businesses to step up investment in Ukraine to help it rebuild after Russia's invasion.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy will make a virtual appearance at the two-day event which starts in London on Wednesday, organisers said.