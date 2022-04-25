Ukraine mother spoke of ‘happiness’ at daughter’s birth. Then she and her baby were killed in Russian air strike

A young Ukrainian mother was killed along with her three-month-old baby when a Russian missile hit a residential block in Odesa. Valerie Glodan, 27, and her daughter Kira were among the five confirmed casualties of the Russian strike on Odesa, which has caused outrage in the war-torn country.

Four weeks after Kira’s birth, Valerie Glodan had posted on Instagram about the “new level of happiness” it brought her. “These were the best 40 weeks of my life,” she wrote on February 6, alongside a photo from her pregnancy.

“Our baby is already a month old. This is an entirely new level of happiness.”

According to Kyiv Independent, Glodan and her baby were killed in their apartment in Odesa on Saturday. Valerie Glodan’s mother, who is from Russia, was also killed in the attack.

Glodan’s husband later shared heartbreaking photos of the young mother with her baby.



According to AFP, Ukraine's air force said its defence systems intercepted two Russian TU-95 missiles that it said were fired from the Caspian Sea.

But it said four other missiles hit the city, including civilian infrastructure.

"Unfortunately, two missiles hit a military facility and two hit residential buildings," the air force's southern command said on Facebook.

In a video address, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky slammed Russia for the murder of an infant.

“Among those killed was a 3-month-old baby girl. How did she threaten Russia? It seems that killing children is just a new national idea of the Russian Federation,” he said. “The war started when this baby was 1 month old. Can you imagine what is happening?” Zelensky said.