Ukraine Minister on why Elon Musk's Starlink is important: '1 satellite dish connects 5 villages'

Ukrainians set up Starlink dish antennae on their houses. (Image credit: @FedorovMykhailo/Twitter)

Ukraine's Vice Prime Minister Mykhailo Fedorov -- who had appealed to Elon Musk for help when Russia began to disrupt the country's internet connectivity after invading it -- on Thursday shared how Starlink is helping the war-torn country stay connected.

Talking to Twitter, Fedorov explained why Musk's internet satellite service is important to Ukrainians. "It wouldn't be possible to restore 10 km of cable connection between villages in Chernigiv region after serious battles so quick. Normally it takes few months," he tweeted sharing photos of Ukrainians setting up Starlink satellite dishes near their homes.

Earlier this month, Fedorov had said that in a recently-liberated town which still lacks electricity, internet and mobile communications, Elon Musk's Starlink helped families stay connected.

"The village of Ivankiv, Kyiv region, right after RU occupation. Operation of electricity and mobile communications has not been yet restored, but Starlink came on time," Fedorov tweeted. He also thanked the tech billionaire and said that his help is "priceless" for the war-torn country.



Starlink's terminals help a user connect to the internet through the company's constellation of satellites without the need for a cable connection. While expensive to deploy, it can provide internet for people who live in rural or hard-to-serve places where fiber optic cables and cell towers do not reach.

While the exact payment details have not been revealed yet, the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) said on April 6 that it has provided 5,000 Starlink satellite internet terminals to Ukraine in partnership with Elon Musk's SpaceX.

The US agency said SpaceX donated 3,667 terminals and the internet service itself, while USAID purchased the remaining 1,333 terminals, Reuters reported.

While it initially called it a “private sector donation valued at roughly $10 million,” USAID did not specify how much it is contributing for the equipment or its transportation costs, reported The Washington Post.





