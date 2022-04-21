English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsTrends

    Ukraine Minister on why Elon Musk's Starlink is important: '1 satellite dish connects 5 villages'

    Earlier this month, Ukraine's Vice Prime Minister Mykhailo Fedorov had said that in a recently-liberated town which still lacks electricity, internet and mobile communications, Elon Musk's Starlink helped families stay connected.

    Ankita Sengupta
    April 21, 2022 / 06:24 PM IST
    Ukrainians set up Starlink dish antennae on their houses. (Image credit: @FedorovMykhailo/Twitter)

    Ukrainians set up Starlink dish antennae on their houses. (Image credit: @FedorovMykhailo/Twitter)


    Ukraine's Vice Prime Minister Mykhailo Fedorov -- who had appealed to Elon Musk for help when Russia began to disrupt the country's internet connectivity after invading it -- on Thursday shared how Starlink is helping the war-torn country stay connected.

    Talking to Twitter, Fedorov explained why Musk's internet satellite service is important to Ukrainians. "It wouldn't be possible to restore 10 km of cable connection between villages in Chernigiv region after serious battles so quick. Normally it takes few months," he tweeted sharing photos of Ukrainians setting up Starlink satellite dishes near their homes.

    Stating another example, the Minister said, "Provider Baryshivka-Net resumed the network for 5 villages by using only 1 (satellite dish antenna)."

    Earlier this month, Fedorov had said that in a recently-liberated town which still lacks electricity, internet and mobile communications, Elon Musk's Starlink helped families stay connected.

    Close

    Related stories

    Read more: Russia Ukraine War News LIVE Updates | UK sets out 26 new sanctions against Russia

    "The village of Ivankiv, Kyiv region, right after RU occupation. Operation of electricity and mobile communications has not been yet restored, but Starlink came on time," Fedorov tweeted. He also thanked the tech billionaire and said that his help is "priceless" for the war-torn country.

    Starlink's terminals help a user connect to the internet through the company's constellation of satellites without the need for a cable connection. While expensive to deploy, it can provide internet for people who live in rural or hard-to-serve places where fiber optic cables and cell towers do not reach.

    While the exact payment details have not been revealed yet, the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) said on April 6 that it has provided 5,000 Starlink satellite internet terminals to Ukraine in partnership with Elon Musk's SpaceX.

    The US agency said SpaceX donated 3,667 terminals and the internet service itself, while USAID purchased the remaining 1,333 terminals, Reuters reported.

    While it initially called it a “private sector donation valued at roughly $10 million,” USAID did not specify how much it is contributing for the equipment or its transportation costs, reported The Washington Post.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Ankita Sengupta
    Tags: #Elon Musk #Russia #Russia-Ukraine War News Live #Russian invasion #starlink #Ukraine #Vice Prime Minister Mykhailo
    first published: Apr 21, 2022 06:16 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.