Ukraine flag projected onto Russian embassy. Watch what happened next

The Russian embassy in Washington DC was lit up in the colours of the Ukrainian flag on Wednesday night by a group of activists. Pro-Ukraine activists managed to beam the blue and yellow flag of Ukraine onto the facade of the Russian embassy in a surprise act of civil protest.

According to The Independent, Russian officials tried to drown out the Ukraine colours with their own spotlight. It turned into a game of ‘cat and mouse’ that was documented on Twitter by Benjamin Wittes, editor-in-chief of Lawfare and senior fellow at The Brookings Institution.

"We lit up the Russian embassy in blue and yellow but the Checkists inside had a surprise for us. They are using their own spotlights to wash us out," Wittes wrote on Twitter.

Russian Embassy’s attempt to keep the Ukraine flag off the walls lasted late into the evening, The Washington Examiner reported.

In the end, the blue yellow flag of Ukraine continued to be projected onto the walls of the embassy of Russia. “We even defeated the Russian spotlight operator,” Wittes tweeted.

In a Twitter livestream, he said that the event was not publicised beforehand in order to surprise the Russian embassy staff and prevent them from blocking the protest or putting counter measures in place. He added that he that “maybe it will give someone something to smile about in Ukraine.”

The Russia Ukraine war began when Russian forces invaded Ukraine on February 24, setting off one of the worst conflicts Europe has seen in decades.