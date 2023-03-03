UK woman sleeps for 22 hours a day, says rare disorder is ruining her life

A UK woman has been diagnosed with a rare disorder that causes her to sleep for up to 22 hours a day. Joanna Cox, 38, has dubbed herself a “real-life Sleeping Beauty.”

“I can’t be woken up once I’m asleep,” Cox told SWNS. “I wake up not knowing what day it is or how long I’ve been asleep for.”

If you think that sounds incredibly restful, Cox is here to disabuse you of the notion. She says the condition is ruining her life.

The 38-year-old was diagnosed with idiopathic hypersomnia in October 2021. Idiopathic hypersomnia is a neurological sleep disorder in which patients have difficulty staying awake during the day. According to Stanford Medicine, people with idiopathic hypersomnia may spend more than 10 hours sleeping during the day and may be groggy and tired when they are awake.

“If you take a nap, you generally don’t feel refreshed and you may wake up confused and disoriented,” the Mayo Clinic further explained on its website. Due to her condition, Cox says she never feels rested and refreshed despite napping for hours at a stretch. It has also interfered with her day-to-day functioning – she had to give up driving because she would fall asleep behind the wheel. Related stories Bill Gates cooks millet khichdi with Smriti Irani. Watch

Microsoft gives the Bing AI chatbot some personality

Wishes pour in for Sushmita Sen post heart attack, 'My strongest,' writes brother Rajeev In 2019, two years before her condition was correctly diagnosed, the mother of two children also had to give up her job as she could not stay awake. “I can’t work, I can’t drive and I can never make any plans because I don’t know if I’ll be awake,” she says. “It’s honestly ruining my life — I’m like a real-life Sleeping Beauty.” There is currently no known cure for idiopathic hypersomnia, but Cox is still hopeful that she will find a doctor who can help her manage her lifestyle better.

Moneycontrol News