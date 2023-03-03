 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
UK woman sleeps for 22 hours a day, says rare disorder is ruining her life

Moneycontrol News
Mar 03, 2023 / 09:40 AM IST

A UK woman has been diagnosed with a rare disorder that causes her to sleep for up to 22 hours a day.

A UK woman has been diagnosed with a rare disorder that causes her to sleep for up to 22 hours a day. Joanna Cox, 38, has dubbed herself a “real-life Sleeping Beauty.”

“I can’t be woken up once I’m asleep,” Cox told SWNS. “I wake up not knowing what day it is or how long I’ve been asleep for.”

If you think that sounds incredibly restful, Cox is here to disabuse you of the notion. She says the condition is ruining her life.

The 38-year-old was diagnosed with idiopathic hypersomnia in October 2021. Idiopathic hypersomnia is a neurological sleep disorder in which patients have difficulty staying awake during the day. According to Stanford Medicine, people with idiopathic hypersomnia may spend more than 10 hours sleeping during the day and may be groggy and tired when they are awake.