UK woman, fired for taking lunch break at work, wins Rs 12 lakh compensation

A UK woman has won a compensation of Rs 12 lakh for being wrongly terminated four years ago. The reason for her sacking? She took a lunch break.

Tracey Shearwood was employed at Lean Education and Development’ in Dudley, West Midlands, in 2018 and during a time of crisis at the company had gone out of the office for a lunch with two of her colleagues. This irked Shearwood’s Managing Director Maxine Jones who thought she was not serious about her job especially because it was a trying time for the company.

Shearwood was dismissed from the apprenticeship training firm, where she was Head of Compliance, for “gross misconduct”.

She had just been suspended right before the incident following irregularities in an audit and the lunch, that came close on the heels of revoked suspension, irked her boss. Following another disciplinary meeting in September 2018, blaming ‘pure negligence’ and errors in her paperwork, Shearwood was fired.

She then sued her former employers and the tribunal court ruled that the company’s reasons for firing her were not valid, supporting her claim for unfair dismissal and awarded her £11,885 in compensation.