    UK woman falls asleep in sun for 30 minutes, wakes up with a 'plastic' forehead

    After the painful experience, beautician Sirin Murad is now keen on spreading awareness on the importance of sunscreen.

    Moneycontrol News
    August 21, 2022 / 07:43 PM IST
    The woman said she initially felt a little sore and red but she continued to to relax by the pool in 21 degrees Celsius. (Representative image)

    Beautician Sirin Murad was on a holiday in Bulgaria when she decided to take a nap by a beach-side pool. When she woke up, 30 minutes later, she was shocked to find that her forehead started looking like plastic.

    The 25-year-old Briton had skipped applying sunscreen while sunbathing, reported Daily Mail.

    According to the report, Murad initially felt a little sore and red but she continued to to relax by the pool in 21 degrees Celsius. The effects of the Sun, however, were apparent the next day. The beautician said her face felt extremely painful and the skin on her forehead was so tight that it started looking like plastic.

    Even then, Murad did not seek medical attention and only discussed it with her family, until, things got worse. Her entire face began to  peel, leaving her covered in different patches of tanned and pink skin on her forehead, parts of her nose, lips and chin, the Daily Mail reported.

    "At first it really didn't feel like anything, it just felt a bit sore when I put pressure on it. It really hurt the next day but I actually got some relief when it started peeling. It didn't hurt and I felt much better," Murad told the publication.


    "Weirdly, my skin is great now. It even feels better than before, almost like it's renewed."

    After the painful experience, Murad is now keen on spreading awareness on the importance of sunscreen.


    "No matter how much you think your that you'll be fine or that your skin will not burn, always apply sunscreen. It's definitely worth it," she told Daily Mail. "In my case, I genuinely forgot. I usually would do, but it just slipped my mind."

     
    Aug 21, 2022
