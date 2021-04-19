UK resident buys apples, gets brand new iPhone SE instead

James is not the first shopper to receive a surprise gift, other shoppers have also received these surprises

In an unexpected twist, a resident in the United Kingdom, who purchased groceries online, received an iPhone along with the bag of apples he ordered. When Twickenham resident Nick James went to a local store to collect an order he placed online on Tesco, he was simply told that there was a ‘surprise’ in his bag.

Online shopping has become extremely convenient, especially during current COVID times. There’s no shortage of hiccups while shopping online, including getting damaged products or the wrong items and oftentimes it doesn’t end well for the consumer. However, this isn’t one of those times.



A big thanks this week to @Tesco & @tescomobile. On Wednesday evening we went to pick up our click and collect order and had a little surprise in there - an Apple iPhone SE. Apparently we ordered apples and randomly got an apple iphone! Made my sons week! #tesco#substitutepic.twitter.com/Mo8rZoAUwD

Upon opening the bag, James was astonished to see an iPhone SE box hidden away in the bag. James took to Twitter to express his joy, writing, “Apparently we ordered apples and randomly got an Apple iPhone! Made my sons week!”

A report by Metro has confirmed that this was not a mix-up, and done deliberately, part of a promotional campaign called a “super substitute”. The supermarket chain said in a statement, “Tesco Mobile’s ‘Super Subs’ has been created to show how amazing things can happen when the worlds of supermarket and mobile come together – all while putting a smile on shopper’s faces.”



Wow my laundry tablets got substituted for a Samsung Tablet at @Tesco Silverburn in Glasgow. Amazing thanks so much @tescomobile#SupermarketMobilepic.twitter.com/sOHW1VwaNI

— Lee (@lee3_) April 17, 2021



Look what I found in my Click n Collect shopping earlier! Thank you @tescomobile #SupermarketMobile pic.twitter.com/07ixJOW2jC — Kirsty Marie (@KirstyHawkins9) April 9, 2021

James is not the first shopper to receive a surprise gift, other shoppers have also received these surprises, getting everything from tablets to fitness bands and more.