MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsTrends

UK resident buys apples, gets brand new iPhone SE instead

Other shoppers have also received these surprises, getting everything from tablets to fitness bands and more.

Moneycontrol News
April 19, 2021 / 01:14 PM IST
James is not the first shopper to receive a surprise gift, other shoppers have also received these surprises

James is not the first shopper to receive a surprise gift, other shoppers have also received these surprises


In an unexpected twist, a resident in the United Kingdom, who purchased groceries online, received an iPhone along with the bag of apples he ordered. When Twickenham resident Nick James went to a local store to collect an order he placed online on Tesco, he was simply told that there was a ‘surprise’ in his bag.

Online shopping has become extremely convenient, especially during current COVID times. There’s no shortage of hiccups while shopping online, including getting damaged products or the wrong items and oftentimes it doesn’t end well for the consumer. However, this isn’t one of those times.

Upon opening the bag, James was astonished to see an iPhone SE box hidden away in the bag. James took to Twitter to express his joy, writing, “Apparently we ordered apples and randomly got an Apple iPhone! Made my sons week!”

A report by Metro has confirmed that this was not a mix-up, and done deliberately, part of a promotional campaign called a “super substitute”. The supermarket chain said in a statement, “Tesco Mobile’s ‘Super Subs’ has been created to show how amazing things can happen when the worlds of supermarket and mobile come together – all while putting a smile on shopper’s faces.”

James is not the first shopper to receive a surprise gift, other shoppers have also received these surprises, getting everything from tablets to fitness bands and more.

Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Apple #online shopping #smartphones
first published: Apr 19, 2021 01:14 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save Podcast | How to invest in your child’s name in a mutual fund?

Simply Save Podcast | How to invest in your child’s name in a mutual fund?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.