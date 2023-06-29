Indian-origin teen dies from drinking protein shake, UK official calls for warning on labels

Rohan Godhania suffered 'irreversible brain damage' after consuming the protein shake. (Image: fieldfisher.com)

A 16-year-old boy died after drinking a protein shake on August 15, 2020. Rohan Godhania, an Indian-origin boy from London fell ill after drinking the shake and died three days later at West Middlesex Hospital after he suffered 'irreversible brain damage'. After his death, a senior UK official said that health warnings should be added to protein drinks.

As per a report in the Metro, the teen's father had bought the drink for his son to help him build muscle as he was "quite skinny". After Rohan consumed the drink, he suffered from a rare genetic condition called ornithine transcarbamylase (OTC) deficiency, which triggered the breakdown of ammonia in his bloodstream and caused it to build to lethal levels. The post-mortem couldn't identify the cause of death initially, an inquest at Milton Keynes Coroner's Court in Buckinghamshire previously heard, as per the BBC.

According to the media outlet, the disease can be triggered by a protein load as well. "Concerning these protein drinks, my preliminary view about them is that I ought to write to one of the regulatory authorities that some sort of warning ought to be put on the packaging of these drinks because, although OTC is a rare condition, it can have harmful effects if someone drinks [one] and it causes a protein spike," Coroner Tom Osborne said.

Rohan's organs were donated even before the hospital could identify the cause of his illness.