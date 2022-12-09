UK MPs score lower than average 10-year-olds at SATs

MPs take SATs in Westminster under the exact conditions Year 6’s experience. (Image: @MoreThanScore/Twitter)

Well-qualified UK MPs took some standardised tests taken by 10-year-old school children only to fare terrible at the mock exams.



This morning I did my Maths and Grammar SAT exams with @MoreThanScore under the same conditions that our Year 6 children experience - invigilated by the children themselves!

#BSSI #MoreThanAScore pic.twitter.com/dvZX68SaQi

— Emma Lewell-Buck MP (@EmmaLewellBuck) December 6, 2022

The tests were conducted at an event by More Than A Score, a campaign advocating for scrapping unnecessary tests, in Westminster.

Chair Robin Walker and other MPs only 44 per cent of the "class" of parliamentarians scored the expected standard score in math, while about 50 per cent scored the standard in English grammar, punctuation and spelling.



The pressure in the room is palpable as MPs sit the #SATs exam in Westminster under the exact conditions Year 6’s experience #BSSI pic.twitter.com/j5u5yhlpm1

— More Than A Score (@MoreThanScore) December 6, 2022

According a report by Times, 71 per cent of 10 and 11-year-olds across UK reached the expected standard in math, while 72 per cent got the expected score in English grammar, punctuation and spelling.

This is far below what the children achieve; this year as per Times, 71 per cent of 10 and 11-year-olds across the country reached the expected standard in maths, while 72 per cent got the expected score in English grammar, punctuation and spelling, The Guardian reported.

More Than A Score conducted this test to explain to the MPs the perils of examination that don’t really help in advancement of children’s learning and the exams only judge schools.

The test helped the MPs acknowledge the pressure of examinations but may not have fully convinced them to scrap tests altogether.