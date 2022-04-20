English
    UK man visiting Ukraine is reunited with family after being ordered to fight against Russia

    Recollecting his time in the war-torn region, Peter Chumak said it hurt to see the country he was born in, in ruins. "So many people I have met have lost their households... who lost everything. They just want to go back home like I did," he said.

    Moneycontrol News
    April 20, 2022 / 02:05 PM IST

    "I didn't think he would make it," Peter Chumak's wife Nicola told the BBC. "I didn't think I would ever see him again. (Image credit: Gofundme/Nicola Chumak)

    Ukranian citizen Peter Chumak has called London home for 22 years. But when he went back to Ukraine for family reasons, Russia invaded the country.

    Although Chumak tried to cross the border into Poland, he was late by 90 minutes and by then martial law was declared in Ukraine and he was ordered to stay in the country, reported the BBC.

    "I went to Ukraine for the family business and then when the war broke out, I was trying to leave as soon as possible to the Polish border and missed out by 90 minutes to cross it because the martial law was implemented," the 40-year-old told the BBC.

    "The border guard said that I have to turn around and go fight the war," he said adding that he was "absolutely devastated".

    "I didn't think he would make it," Chumak's wife Nicola told the BBC. "I didn't think I would ever see him again. I was just so, so scared. I was scared for our son's future, for my own future."

    Although Chumak's initial plan was to return to the UK after spending a week in Ukraine, after the Russian invasion, he helped the Ukranian military for seven weeks before being allowed to return home.

    Speaking about his time with the military, Chumak said, "I was helping the military with aid and then I gained their trust. They asked me if I can go to the UK and organise more volunteering and donations to provide them in the future and that's how I got to return to the UK."

    Recollecting his time in the war-torn region, Chumak said it hurt to see the country he was born in, in ruins. "So many people I have met have lost their households... who lost everything. They just want to go back home like I did," he said.

    Meanwhile, Ukraine received fighter jets to help resist the Russian invasion, as Moscow intensified its offensive in the east where a besieged officer in Mariupol warned on Wednesday his forces were facing their "last days, if not hours".

    The West has responded to a renewed Russian push into the Donbas region with fresh weapons for Kyiv and a push to increase "Moscow's international isolation".



