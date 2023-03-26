 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Home renovation uncovers 400-year-old paintings: ‘Bonkers to think…’

Curated by : Moneycontrol News
Mar 26, 2023 / 04:49 PM IST

After he had his kitchen remodeled, a UK man discovered a treasure trove of art dating back to the 16th century.

A homeowner in England was left surprised by a slice of ancient history. (Image credit: @EcoZel/Twitter)

Before York resident Luke Budworth had his home renovated, he had no idea there were historic paintings of national importance hidden away somewhere.

One of the wall paintings was discovered by Budworth's contractors while redoing his kitchen, CNN reported. It was hidden behind wood paneling.

Budworth was staying elsewhere when the contractors informed him about the discovery, and by the time he got to his house, they had already covered the art with cupboards. They did, however, take a photo.

But Budworth had a feeling there were more friezes in the house. He began inspecting some paneling across from the already-uncovered paintings and found a matching artwork.