Before York resident Luke Budworth had his home renovated, he had no idea there were historic paintings of national importance hidden away somewhere.

One of the wall paintings was discovered by Budworth's contractors while redoing his kitchen, CNN reported. It was hidden behind wood paneling.

Budworth was staying elsewhere when the contractors informed him about the discovery, and by the time he got to his house, they had already covered the art with cupboards. They did, however, take a photo.

But Budworth had a feeling there were more friezes in the house. He began inspecting some paneling across from the already-uncovered paintings and found a matching artwork.

Soon after the discovery, Budworth did some research online and discovered that the paintings at his house depicted scenes from a culturally significant book -- Emblems by Francis Quarles (1635). The homeowner later got in touch Historic England, a government body that preserves and listing historic buildings. He was told the paintings were likely made between 1635 and 1700.

Quentin Tarantino, Meryl Streep and the slow-rising star of audiobooks They are older than the house itself. Budworth realises the import of the discovery is immense. “It’s bonkers to think that it was here before things like the Great Fire of London (in 1666) and things like that," he was quoted as saying by The Guardian. Historic England has supplied Budworth with replicas of the paintings, with which he has covered the exposed artwork. He is hoping for more help in conserving the works. “Hopefully we can get the word out and see if any societies or PhD students want to do some experimental conservation projects" Budworth said. "I also hope that this inspires other people to start looking at their own walls suspiciously.”