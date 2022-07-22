UK heatwave: Boss hosts pool party for his employees, gives them a paid day off

Employees of a roofing company got a break, thanks to their boss.(Image credit: Stuart Houston/Facebook)

As the United Kingdom grappled with record-breaking temperatures, a considerate boss organised a pool party for his employees to cool off.

Stuart Houston, the managing director of Leeds-based HG Roofing Supplies, converted the backyard of his office building to a fun vacation spot -- complete with inflatable pools and barbecue on July 18.

Photos shared by the office showed employees relaxing in the pools and playing football and badminton on their paid day-off.

Messages of adoration poured in for the boss. "Stuart, you are the best boss ever," one employee wrote.

Others described him as a legend. “Top boss. It makes no sense to have people work in this heat.”

On TikTok, a video of the party gathered a whopping 2 million views. It was re-shared on YouTube by Deadline website.

Dylan Foster, the employee who shot the video of the gathering, said when he arrived at the office, he saw the set-up and thought it was for a photoshoot.

“As I walked in it was like something out of Love Island with the swimming pools, barbeque and music with inflatable palm trees," he told Deadline.

Temperatures in the UK crossed 40 degrees Celsius for the first time on July 19. In parts of England, railway lines and schools were closed because of the heat. Even roads melted in the extreme weather.

Temperatures have risen sharply across Europe, fueling dozens of wildfires.