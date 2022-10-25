UK football team censors player boot's political artwork

Welsh team Wrexham Association Football Club is in the middle of a social media storm after striker Paul Mullin posted pictures of his new football boots in the wake of Rishi Sunak's ascent to the UK PM's job.

Mullin posted on his personal Instagram account a picture of his customised boots that had an explicit message to the ruling Tory party.

On one boot, the customised artwork celebrates the striker's hometown of Liverpool while the other boot displays his distaste for the conservative Tory party.

After the photos went viral on Monday Wrexham AFC, which plays in the fifth division of the British football league system, released a statement that said it was not supporting the striker's politically-charged message.

The club said: "The Club can confirm that the boots revealed by Paul Mullin on social media will not be worn tonight, or in any other Wrexham AFC fixture and that the photographs taken at the Racecourse Ground were done so without our knowledge or approval."

The statement further said: "The Club has adopted a neutral position on many matters with a political dimension and intends to continue to do so going forward.

"The Club also acknowledge that everyone is entitled to their own opinion, whether that be employees or supporters but would also highlight that an individual view cannot be fairly attributed, as the view of everyone or the Club itself."



The city of Liverpool is famously known to be anti-Tory and Mullin's social media post gathered support from his home city and the region of Wrexham.

However, he won't be able to display his political leaning via his football boots after Wrexham banned Mullin from wearing them for official games.