Last Updated : Jan 14, 2020 07:46 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

UK firm gives non-smokers extra holiday

KCJ Training and Employment Solutions in Swindon, the company that came up with the scheme, also promised two holidays to an employee who does not smoke for six consecutive months,

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image

To discourage the habit of smoking, a UK based firm has implemented a unique incentive to compensate non-smokers with an extra holiday.

As per a report on BBC, KCJ Training and Employment Solutions in Swindon, the company that came up with the scheme, also promised two holidays to an employee who does not smoke for six consecutive months, while a person doing three months would be given one day off.

Don Bryden, the Managing Director of the company, said, “It's been taken on and embraced within the company by both smokers and non-smokers.” The report noted that Bryden is a smoker himself.

"I'm not discriminating against anyone," he said. "What I'm saying is if you take a smoke break, fine, take a smoke break. I'm not saying stop that. But if you say it's three 10-minute smoke breaks a day that equates to 16 and a quarter days a year based on an eight-hour working day. Let's cut it by a third and say you only take one 10-minute smoking break a day, that adds up to just over five days."

First Published on Jan 14, 2020 07:46 pm

