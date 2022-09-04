UK eatery claims customers named their baby after favorite dish 'Pakora'. But there's a twist

A restaurant in UK recently made an announcement that a pair of their customers named their newborn after their favourite Indian dish from the eatery -- 'Pakora'.

The Captain's Table also shared a photo of the baby and a receipt that listed four pakora dishes and a note stating, "My wife has just called our newborn daughter Pakora after her fav dish from The Captain's Table... thought you'd like to know."

Soon, the post went viral with many social media users joining in with photos of their children that they have jokingly named after their favorite food.

"These are my two teens -- Chicken and Tikka," joked Facebook user Chloe Keay with a picture of the kids. Another user Meghan Young shared a photo of her baby bump and wrote, "We can't wait for you to arrive, Strawberry Cheesecake Blizzard."

User Tessa Wofford said, " My favourite things to eat during my two pregnancies were banana popsicles and watermelon. Thank God I used the sense I was born with and didn't name my kids after them."

Within days, the post collected more than 2,600 comments and 1,200 likes. And that's when The Captain's Table's owner, Hilary Braniff, revealed that the baby in the photo was her granddaughter Grace and that she had made the whole story up for a laugh.

"I just thought I would do a post - my two favourite things in the world are chicken pakora and my baby granddaughter. I thought I would combine the two things for a bit of fun really," she said.

