UK businessman apologises for racist joke on India at British Curry Awards

A British businessman has apologised after he was slammed for passing a racist comment against Indians at the 2022 British Curry Awards last month. He was called out by Ranj Singh, a doctor and a popular television presenter.

Without naming the businessman in question, Charlie Mullins, Ranj Singh had tweeted, “Paraphrased slightly, but this is a joke made on stage at the @BritCurryAwards by a white person tonight: ‘Why has India never won the World Cup? Because every time they get a corner, they build a shop on it.’ I’m sorry but how is this OK?”



“Why has India never won the World Cup? Because every time they get a corner, they build a shop on it.” I’m sorry but how is this OK? @JustEatUK #BritishCurryAwards — Ranj Singh (@DrRanj) November 29, 2022

Mullins, 70, is the founder of Pimlico Plumbers, London's largest independent plumbing company.

“I was really honoured to be a guest at the British Curry Awards and had a wonderful evening with a bunch of like-minded hard-working entrepreneurs doing good work for charity. I didn’t mean to cause offence with anything I said and if I did I very much regret that,” Mullins told British news website Metro.

The organisers of British Curry Awards too condemned the remarks. “The British Curry Awards is committed to representing the British Asian community in the UK,” they said in a statement to Metro.

“We do not condone the remarks made by one of the attendees during the ceremony. Staff within curry restaurants around the UK have endured this type of well-intentioned and poorly received humour for many decades.”

“We hope this unfortunate situation will promote the conversation on how much progress we have made and will continue to make as a nation,” the organisers said.