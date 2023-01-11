UK bookstore displays Prince Harry's memoir ‘Spare’ next to ‘How to Kill Your Family’

Prince Harry, who has been facing renewed backlash from the UK media ever since excerpts from his memoir Spare was leaked, faced a different blow from a bookstore in the country that arranged his book next to a novel titled How to Kill Your Family by Bella Mackie on their display window.

"Anyway, we do have some spare copies of Spare if you want one," Bert’s Books tweeted with a photo of the display. "Seriously, we had to buy then in a box of 12 to fulfil a couple of pre-orders, so if you do want a copy, you can order it here."

The bookstore added that How to Kill Your Family was the bestselling book in the shop in 2022. "If you're seeing it for the first time because of this tweet, definitely a fun novel to check out," it tweeted.

The tweet with the display photo met with enthusiasm from book lovers, one of whom shared a similar display at Harvard Bookstore.

Meanwhile, Prince Harry has claimed that he had no intention of damaging the British royal family with his autobiography, but reconciliation now seems impossible after he painted a critical picture of his relatives and settled decades-old scores.

"I would like to get my father back. I would like to have my brother back," he said in an interview with UK channel ITV prior to Tuesday's publication of his memoir Spare, adding he was "100 percent" convinced a reconciliation could happen.

But no one, including Harry, has been spared in the drama surrounding the book's release. (With inputs from AFP) Read more: Prince Harry told Meghan not to take pics in front of Taj Mahal because of Diana's photo

Moneycontrol News

