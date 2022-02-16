English
    UK bans T-shirt advertisement that 'objectified, sexualised' women

    AFP
    February 16, 2022 / 09:01 PM IST
    A British watchdog on Wednesday said it had banned a T-shirt advertisement by online fashion retailer Boohoo whose images "objectified and sexualised women".

    The Advertising Standards Authority said the advert must not reappear in its current form, adding that future Boohoo ads should "not cause serious or widespread offence or harm by objectifying women".

    "We are disappointed by the findings of this ruling because we pride ourselves in our inclusive, body positive imagery," Boohoo said in a statement.

    "Our marketing reflects the vibrant and confident culture of our brand and is designed to empower, not to intentionally cause offence," it added.

    The ad for a T-shirt showed a model wearing the top in addition to thong-styled bikini bottoms, according to ASA.

    The watchdog added that one image "emphasised the model's buttocks and legs rather than the product and that she was posed in a sexually suggestive way from behind".
