Banker awarded 2 million pounds in her case for equal pay

Stackey Macken said big corporates must realise that it is not acceptable to pay men more than women for equal jobs anymore. (Image tweeted by @MackenStacey)

A banker in the United Kingdom has been awarded 2 million pounds by a tribunal in an equal pay lawsuit, Bloomberg reported.

Stacey Macken, who worked with French retail banking company BNP Paribas, complained that she had been paid much less than her male colleagues during her four-year stint, according to Financial Times.

Macken, after joining the company in 2013, discovered that she was paid 25 percent less than a male colleague in an identical role. The woman also said she received smaller bonuses and on complaining about the gap, she was treated unfairly by her managers, Financial Times reported.

The woman also said that she faced derogatory remarks during her tenure at BNP Paribas. On one occasion, her colleagues reportedly left a witch hat on her desk.

Macken filed a gender discrimination case against the firm, in which she emerged victorious in 2019. The tribunal hearing her case ruled that she was subjected to “direct sex discrimination and victimisation”, according to the Financial Times.

Now, the court had ordered that Macken be financially compensated. The 2-million-pound payout is one of the biggest to be made by an employment tribunal in the United Kingdom.

Macken told the newspaper that time has come for big corporates to realise that it is not acceptable to pay men more than women for equal jobs anymore.

“When the time is right, I will tell my story and people will be shocked to learn what barriers women have to go through to be treated as equals to their male counterparts,” she added.