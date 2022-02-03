MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Associate Partners:

    • Kotak Mutual Fund
    • Pharmeasy
    • Indiabulls
    • State Bank of India
    • CoinSwitch Kuber

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Technology Partner

    Dell Technologies

    Associate Partners

    Kotak Mutual Fund
    Pharmeasy
    Indiabulls
    State Bank of India
    CoinSwitch Kuber
    you are here: HomeNewsTrends

    Banker awarded 2 million pounds in her case for equal pay

    Stacey Macken, who worked with French retail banking company BNP Paribas, complained that she had been not only been paid much less than her male colleagues during her four-year stint but also subjected to derogatory remarks.

    Moneycontrol News
    February 03, 2022 / 04:35 PM IST
    Stackey Macken said big corporates must realise that it is not acceptable to pay men more than women for equal jobs anymore. (Image tweeted by @MackenStacey)

    Stackey Macken said big corporates must realise that it is not acceptable to pay men more than women for equal jobs anymore. (Image tweeted by @MackenStacey)

    A banker in the United Kingdom has been awarded 2 million pounds by a tribunal in an equal pay lawsuit, Bloomberg reported.

    Stacey Macken, who worked with French retail banking company BNP Paribas, complained that she had been paid much less than her male colleagues during her four-year stint, according to Financial Times.

    Macken, after joining the company in 2013, discovered that she was paid 25 percent less than a male colleague in an identical role. The woman also said she received smaller bonuses and on complaining about the gap, she was treated unfairly by her managers, Financial Times reported.

    The woman also said that she faced derogatory remarks during her tenure at BNP Paribas. On one occasion, her colleagues reportedly left a witch hat on her desk.

    Macken filed a gender discrimination case against the firm, in which she emerged victorious in 2019. The tribunal hearing her case ruled that she was subjected to “direct sex discrimination and victimisation”, according to the Financial Times.

    Close

    Related stories

    Now, the court had ordered that Macken be financially compensated. The 2-million-pound payout is one of the biggest to be made by an employment tribunal in the United Kingdom.

    Macken told the newspaper that time has come for big corporates to realise that it is not acceptable to pay men more than women for equal jobs anymore.

    “When the time is right, I will tell my story and people will be shocked to learn what barriers women have to go through to be treated as equals to their male counterparts,” she added.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #gender discrimination #Gender Pay Gap #United Kingdom
    first published: Feb 3, 2022 04:31 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.