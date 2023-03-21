Ugadi, Gudi Padwa 2023: Wishes and WhatsApp messages

Ugadi, the Telugu New Year, and Gudi Padwa, the Maharashtrian New Year, fall on March 22, 2023. While Ugadi is generally celebrated by the people of Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Karnataka, Gudi Padwa is celebrated by people in Maharashtra and Goa.

Here are some wishes for Gudi Padwa:

1.) May the light that we celebrate at Gudi Padwa show us the way and lead us together on the path of peace, unity, and social harmony.

2.) Gudi Padwa marks a new beginning of dreams, hopes, and happiness, and may this wonderful year bring success and happiness to you. Have a great Gudi Padwa!

3.) May God bless you with health and cheer every day of every year. Never go far, and always be near. These are my wishes for you, dear. Happy Gudi Padwa!

4.) May this festival of Gudi Padwa bring you a new spirit, a new beginning, and new prosperity. Wishing you a very happy Gudi Padwa!

5.) May the spirit of mirth and love light up every day of this new year. Wishing you a happy Gudi Padwa!

Moneycontrol News