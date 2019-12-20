Uddhav Thackeray counters every taunt fired at his govt by former Maha CM

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said on December 19, that his government is a government working for the upliftment of the poor and not like that of his predecessor Devendra Fadnavis.

The Shiv Sena leader was responding to a taunt coming in from the Leader of Opposition, who had compared his government to a “tricycle”.

Addressing the Legislative Assembly, Thackeray said: “Fadnavis described our government as a tricycle. That’s true. But this is a government for the poor, who can afford only a tricycle, not bullet train.”

The former CM had also taunted the dysfunctional three-party government being led by the Sena honcho, by quoting Sant Dnyaneshwar. In response to that, Uddhav referred to devotional verses of two other prominent saints, namely, Gadgebaba and Tukdoji Maharaj, and said: “Religion isn’t something to be shown but something to live. I am going to hang his teachings in my office wall.”

Fadnavis had attacked the new CM for forging an alliance with the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and asked if this was a clause when he promised his late father Balasaheb Thackeray that a Sena leader will rule Maharashtra again.

To this, Thackeray said, while he may not have told his father that a Sena leader would be enthroned with the help of NCP members, he did not vow to carry the “carry the palanquin of one party all his life”.

He added: “Didn’t you also go with Ram Vilas Paswan, who had once described the BJP as Bharat Jalau Party, Chandrababu Naidu, Mamata Banerjee, and Mehbooba Mufti. Similarly, we have also come together.”

According to an Indian Express report, he responded to Fadnavis’s financial jibes by admitting he’s an amateur when it comes to economics. He added: “Fadnavis said the loan burden of MMRDA cannot be included as part of the state’s debt burden. But I understand that if MMRDA fails to repay that loan the onus shifts to the government. I know the challenge is big, but we all have to come together to meet it successfully.”