Uday Kotak’s ‘reality check’ as India pips UK to become 5th largest economy

Uday Kotak said it was a “proud moment” for India as the country overtook its colonial ruler, the UK, to become the world’s fifth largest economy. At the same time, the CEO of Kotak Mahindra Bank provided a “reality check of population denominator” – pointing out that India’s population is 1.4 billion while the UK’s population stands closer to 0.068 billion.

In terms of per capita GDP, therefore, India still needs to catch up with the UK, pointed out Uday Kotak.

“Proud moment for India to pip UK, our colonial ruler, as the 5th largest economy: India $3.5 trillion vs UK $3.2 trillion,” he tweeted.



“But a reality check of population denominator: India: 1.4 billion vs UK.068 billion. Hence, per capita GDP we at $2,500 vs $47,000. We have miles to go…Let’s be at it!” added the CEO of Kotak Mahindra Bank.

According to GDP figures from the International Monetary Fund, India leaped past the UK in the final three months of 2021 to become the fifth-biggest economy.

The news inspired several delighted reactions on Twitter, including one from Mahindra Group chairman Anand Mahindra.

“The law of Karma works. News that would have filled the hearts of every Indian that fought hard & sacrificed much for freedom. And a silent but strong reply to those who thought India would descend into chaos. A time for silent reflection, gratitude,” Mahindra tweeted.



A decade ago, India was ranked as the 11th biggest economy while UK was the 5th.