Last Updated : May 30, 2019 10:46 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Uday Kotak's ‘paper cups’ tweet starts green war on Twitter

The CEO of Kotak Mahindra Bank talked about how his company was saving 4.3 lakh plastic bottles per annum in the Mumbai office by using disposable paper cups.

Jagyaseni Biswas
Image for representation (Picryl)
Image for representation (Picryl)
Just a week ahead of the World Environment Day, Uday Kotak has conveyed to his Internet family that saving our environment is the need of the hour.

The CEO of Kotak Mahindra Bank, known for engaging in frequent conversations with his Twitter followers, shared a picture of a glass water container and disposable paper cups kept beside it. The items were kept in one of the boardrooms of Kotak Mahindra Bank's Mumbai offices.

The picture shared by the 60-year-old CEO was captioned: “4.3 lakh plastic bottles saved per annum. Glass water jars and disposable paper cups in meeting rooms at Kotak Mahindra Bank Mumbai offices. Working to make it national. The environment is precious.”

While the Tweeple agreed to glass water jars being an environment-friendly alternative to plastic jars, the social media platform was divided over whether paper cups were really contributing to the cause or are an equal menace. Some of his followers deemed paper cups a ‘disaster to the environment’. Some others went on to suggest more eco-friendly and sustainable alternatives such as steel, glass tumblers, etc.








 
First Published on May 30, 2019 10:46 am

tags #Kotak Mahindra Bank #World Environment Day

