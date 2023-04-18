'No Chinese or Indian company': Uday Kotak questions 'American decline' as 9 out of 10 top companies from US

The global economic landscape is constantly changing. Businessman Uday Kotak today tweeted a chart showcasing the top 10 companies in the world by value, with a notable absence of any European, Chinese, or Indian companies. He also pointed out that nine out of the 10 companies on the list are American. This begs the question, he said, are predictions of American decline premature?

“Top 10 companies in the world by value. 9 American, 1 Saudi. No European, Chinese or Indian company. Predictions of American decline are premature?” the CEO of Kotak Mahindra Bank tweeted.

The top 10 companies in the world right now by value, as shared by Kotak, are the following: Apple, Microsoft, Saudi Aramco, Alphabet, Amazon, Berkshire Hathaway, NVIDIA, Tesla, Meta and Johnson & Johnson.

Of the top 10 companies in the world by value, nine are American, and one is Saudi. This domination by American companies suggests that the United States is still a significant player in the global economy. Apple, Microsoft, and Alphabet (Google's parent company) take the top three spots, with Amazon and Berkshire Hathaway close behind. These companies are leaders in the tech, retail, and finance industries, indicating that the United States continues to excel in these sectors.

Apple has a market value of $2.6 trillion followed by Microsoft at $2.1 trillion. Interestingly, Saudi Aramco is the only non-American company in the top 10, with a market value of $2.2 trillion. This state-owned oil and gas company has seen significant growth in recent years, and its inclusion in the top 10 is a testament to the importance of the energy sector in the global economy.

This concept of "American decline" suggests that the United States' economic, political, and social influence is waning in the face of increasing global competition. Some argue that this decline is inevitable given the rise of other global players such as China and India. However, the statistics on the top companies in the world suggest otherwise, Kotak's list suggested.

It's important to note that the absence of European, Chinese, and Indian companies in the top 10 does not necessarily indicate their decline. Instead, it suggests that American companies are currently dominating the global economy. European companies such as Volkswagen and Nestle, Chinese companies such as Alibaba and Tencent, and Indian companies such as Reliance Industries and Tata Consultancy Services are all significant players in their respective regions. Furthermore, it's worth considering that the global economy is constantly evolving. The top 10 companies in the world today may not be the same in five or ten years. The rise of emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence and blockchain could lead to new players entering the game.