Passenger books an Uber, gets a self-driving car instead

The passenger had booked an Uber in San Francisco to reach the destination. (Representational Photo).

A passenger in San Francisco in the United States recently got a self-driving car after booking an Uber to reach the destination. In a video taken from the backseat of the car and shared on Reddit, the driver's seat could be seen empty with the steering wheel moving on its own.

Later in the video, the prompts, that appear on a tablet attached to the back of the navigator seat, could also be seen. Additionally, voice prompts with instructions could be heard playing inside the vehicle. The user captioned the video saying, "Getting an Uber in San Francisco be like...".

The video saw many comments, many of whom were left amazed by what they had seen in the video.

"Just wait until it asks for a tip at the end," one user wrote.

"One step closer to having a Johnny Cab like from Total Recall," another user wrote.

"I saw one of those get stuck in the middle of a four way causing traffic. A cop car was honking and turning the lights on trying to make it move lol," a third user wrote.

While some might call the incident a one-off, some automobile manufacturers are putting the effort to develop self-driving cars that could be used for different purposes in future.

In July, Volkswagen announced plans to launch self-driving vehicles for ride-hailing and goods delivery services in the Austin, Texas region of the United States by 2026.

In 2020, however, an MIT report had said that the regular use of self-driving cars was atleast 10 years away.