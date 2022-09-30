Uber driver's unique message for passengers is viral: 'Don’t call me bhaya and uncle'

Uber India has a response to the viral tweet. (Representational)

What do you do when your Uber driver partner has an unusual request conveyed through a message on the seat? Sounds bizarre already? This is just what happened to a Twitter user taking the cab service in Mumbai.

On the head rest of the seat next to the driver, is an odd request. “Don’t call me bhaya (brother) & uncle,” reads the message.

The tweet, liked over 3,000 times, went viral in no time and Uber India too chimed in.



When in doubt, check the name on the app

— Uber India (@Uber_India) September 28, 2022

“When in doubt, check the name on the app,” came the tweet from Uber India, after the woman, Sohini M, tagged the company in her tweet.

The tweet even sparked a debate on what is the appropriate way to address drivers.

“When in corporate people address each other as either Sirs/Ma’ams or by names in case of a junior then why not in this case too. I mean let’s normalise the so called low profile jobs as only job,” one user commented.

“Let's normalize calling everyone Sir/ma'am,” another user commented.

“Or just use their name? Why do we need reverence everywhere. Calling someone by their name is respectful enough,” came the reply.



I just call every driver "driver sahab" because i did it once and the cabby was overwhelmed because no one had ever called him Sahab in the 20 years he had been driving cabs, and he spoke about it to me for a few minutes. I didn't realise it would be so impactful.

— Aditi - #WhereIsPengShuai (@mateshutup) September 27, 2022



Are you in Punjab? I have seen similar in Chandigarh/Mohali. pic.twitter.com/7pVsMCzWa3

— Rubal.eth (@Rubal) September 29, 2022



Reminds me of the lead-in into the peasant scene in ‘Monty Python and the Holy Grail’: pic.twitter.com/murIpKPlVW

— Lexophile (@punwithwordz) September 28, 2022



Perfect

— Sohini M. (@Mittermaniac) September 27, 2022

